Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Siemens Healthineers AG (OtherSEMHF) and Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) and Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI).

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

In a report issued on June 11, Thando Skosana from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Healthineers AG, with a price target of EUR48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $56.50.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Healthineers AG with a $64.72 average price target.

Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Chembio Diagnostics today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.24, close to its 52-week low of $2.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 61.1% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Motus Gi Holdings, and Semler Scientific.

Chembio Diagnostics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

