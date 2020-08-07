Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Selecta Biosciences (SELB), Abiomed (ABMD) and Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Selecta Biosciences (SELB), Abiomed (ABMD) and Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG).

Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.1% and a 54.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Selecta Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.80, implying a 208.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Abiomed (ABMD)

In a report released today, Danielle Antalffy from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Abiomed, with a price target of $335.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $314.98, close to its 52-week high of $319.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 67.3% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Abiomed with a $291.25 average price target, implying a -8.1% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

Leerink Partners analyst Ami Fadia maintained a Hold rating on Amag Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 45.8% success rate. Fadia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amag Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $9.25, a -8.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.