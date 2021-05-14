Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Savara (SVRA) and BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Savara (SVRA) and BioNano Genomics (BNGO).

Savara (SVRA)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Savara. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 33.1% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Savara is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.33.

BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to BioNano Genomics today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.41.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 45.3% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Sensei Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioNano Genomics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.58.

