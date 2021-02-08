Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Sanofi (OtherSNYNF) and Veru (VERU)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Sanofi (SNYNF) and Veru (VERU).

Sanofi (SNYNF)

In a report released today, Emmanuel Papadakis from Deutsche Bank maintained a Sell rating on Sanofi, with a price target of EUR70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $96.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Papadakis is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 57.1% success rate. Papadakis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sanofi-Aventis Sa, Roche Holding AG, and GlaxoSmithKline.

Sanofi has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.90.

Veru (VERU)

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Kumaraguru Raja maintained a Buy rating on Veru today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.79, close to its 52-week high of $14.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Raja is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.6% and a 55.1% success rate. Raja covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Monopar Therapeutics Inc, Arcturus Therapeutics, and Outlook Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Veru with a $15.75 average price target.

