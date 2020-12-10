Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO) and Athenex (ATNX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO) and Athenex (ATNX).

Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Hold rating on Sangamo Biosciences today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 54.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sangamo Biosciences is a Hold with an average price target of $12.00.

Athenex (ATNX)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Athenex, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.13.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 56.0% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Athenex with a $24.00 average price target.

