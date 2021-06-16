Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE), Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) and Morphosys Ag (MOR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE), Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) and Morphosys Ag (MOR).

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics today and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 57.1% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SAGE Therapeutics with a $102.82 average price target, a 58.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics today and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 53.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Axsome Therapeutics with a $132.43 average price target, representing a 90.5% upside. In a report issued on June 10, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

Morphosys Ag (MOR)

In a report released today, Zhiqiang Shu from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Morphosys Ag, with a price target of EUR140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.52, close to its 52-week low of $18.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 34.6% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Repare Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Morphosys Ag is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.68, a 229.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Leerink Partners also upgraded the stock to Buy.

