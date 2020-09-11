Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) and Perrigo Company (PRGO)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) and Perrigo Company (PRGO).

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

In a report released yesterday, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on SAGE Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 61.9% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, and Blueprint Medicines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SAGE Therapeutics with a $71.36 average price target, a 36.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Perrigo Company (PRGO)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Perrigo Company yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.7% and a 40.5% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Sol-Gel Technologies, and ANI Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Perrigo Company with a $61.50 average price target.

