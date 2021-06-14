Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Roche Holding AG (OtherRHHVF) and Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) and Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX).

Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

In a report issued on June 11, Luisa Hector from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Roche Holding AG, with a price target of CHF340.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $380.00, close to its 52-week high of $388.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Hector is ranked #3941 out of 7551 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roche Holding AG is a Hold with an average price target of $390.59, a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Societe Generale also downgraded the stock to Hold with a CHF340.00 price target.

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on Protagonist Therapeutics on June 11 and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.64, close to its 52-week high of $40.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 51.1% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Protagonist Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.67, which is a 44.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, JMP Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

