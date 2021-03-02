Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) and Omeros (OMER)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) and Omeros (OMER).

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 55.6% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.17, a 95.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Omeros (OMER)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Omeros. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 52.1% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Omeros has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.50.

