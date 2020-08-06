Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Regeneron (REGN), Nevro Crop (NVRO) and Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Regeneron (REGN), Nevro Crop (NVRO) and Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP).

Regeneron (REGN)

Citigroup analyst Mohit Bansal maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron today and set a price target of $635.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $615.50, close to its 52-week high of $664.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Bansal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 54.5% success rate. Bansal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and CytomX Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regeneron with a $642.24 average price target, implying a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $619.00 price target.

Nevro Crop (NVRO)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Buy rating on Nevro Crop today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $141.54, close to its 52-week high of $148.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 69.0% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nevro Crop is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $150.63, implying a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $153.00 price target.

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP)

In a report released today, Gary Nachman from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Horizon Therapeutics, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $70.49, close to its 52-week high of $77.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Nachman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 44.5% success rate. Nachman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Horizon Therapeutics with a $91.50 average price target, implying a 21.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

