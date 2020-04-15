Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Regeneron (REGN), Amgen (AMGN) and Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Regeneron (REGN), Amgen (AMGN) and Eli Lilly & Co (LLY).

Regeneron (REGN)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron today and set a price target of $429.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $517.00, close to its 52-week high of $525.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 51.5% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Regeneron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $475.78, implying a -9.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $455.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Amgen (AMGN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Buy rating on Amgen today and set a price target of $267.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $219.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $244.37.

Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)

Cowen & Co. analyst Steve Scala maintained a Buy rating on Eli Lilly & Co today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $150.01, close to its 52-week high of $151.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Scala is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 58.0% success rate. Scala covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bristol Myers, Roche Holding, and AstraZeneca.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eli Lilly & Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $154.33, implying a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $148.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on LLY: