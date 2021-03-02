Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA), Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) and Neurocrine (NBIX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA), Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) and Neurocrine (NBIX).

Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Reata Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $212.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $126.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 52.7% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Reata Pharmaceuticals with a $212.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Ulz maintained a Hold rating on Arcturus Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Ulz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 51.6% success rate. Ulz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arcturus Therapeutics with a $80.80 average price target, which is a 47.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, H.C. Wainwright also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $50.00 price target.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released today, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Neurocrine, with a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 45.9% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $126.45 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.