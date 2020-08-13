Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Qiagen (QGEN) and Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Qiagen (QGEN) and Moleculin Biotech (MBRX).

Qiagen (QGEN)

In a report released today, Peter Welford from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Qiagen, with a price target of EUR41.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.72, close to its 52-week high of $50.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Welford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 68.8% success rate. Welford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Roche Holding AG, AC Immune SA, and Compugen.

Qiagen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $48.13, implying a -1.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Moleculin Biotech, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 50.8% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Moleculin Biotech with a $2.50 average price target, implying a 151.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

