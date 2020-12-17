Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) and Gamida Cell (GMDA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) and Gamida Cell (GMDA).

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Sell rating on PTC Therapeutics on December 15 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.73, close to its 52-week high of $66.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 50.6% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.75.

Gamida Cell (GMDA)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained a Buy rating on Gamida Cell on December 14 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 63.6% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Gamida Cell with a $14.80 average price target, implying a 60.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 6, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $20.00 price target.

