Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Progenics (PGNX) and Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Progenics (PGNX) and Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN).

Progenics (PGNX)

In a report released today, Michael Zaremski from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Progenics, with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.39, close to its 52-week low of $2.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaremski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 65.8% success rate. Zaremski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Hartford Financial, and Willis Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Progenics with a $6.50 average price target.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN)

Credit Suisse analyst Martin Auster maintained a Hold rating on Cyclerion Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.54, close to its 52-week low of $1.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 40.3% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Allena Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cyclerion Therapeutics with a $5.00 average price target.

