Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS), Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN) and Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS), Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN) and Minerva Neurosciences (NERV).

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

In a report issued on January 19, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Pieris Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 44.9% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Chinook Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pieris Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00, representing a 230.9% upside. In a report issued on January 19, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co on January 19. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $79.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 50.2% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.13, which is a 29.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $121.00 price target.

Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

In a report issued on January 19, Myles Minter from William Blair reiterated a Hold rating on Minerva Neurosciences. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.28, close to its 52-week low of $1.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 73.9% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Silence Therapeutics, and Prevail Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Minerva Neurosciences with a $9.50 average price target.

