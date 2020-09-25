Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Perrigo Company (PRGO), Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) and Antibe Therapeutics (OtherATBPF)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Perrigo Company (PRGO), Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) and Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF).

Perrigo Company (PRGO)

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Perrigo Company. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.0% and a 39.8% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Sol-Gel Technologies, and ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Perrigo Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.00.

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

In a report released yesterday, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $105.03, close to its 52-week high of $112.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 57.7% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Acceleron Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $128.50.

Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF)

Antibe Therapeutics received a Buy rating and a C$1.00 price target from Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.25, close to its 52-week low of $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 43.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Antibe Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.25.

