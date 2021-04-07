Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Novavax (NVAX), Inogen (INGN) and Stealth Biotherapeutics (MITO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Novavax (NVAX), Inogen (INGN) and Stealth Biotherapeutics (MITO).

Novavax (NVAX)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax today and set a price target of $365.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $175.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 50.3% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Novavax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $323.00, an 80.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $310.00 price target.

Inogen (INGN)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Inogen. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.97, close to its 52-week high of $56.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 72.2% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Inogen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $54.00.

Stealth Biotherapeutics (MITO)

BMO Capital analyst Matthew Luchini maintained a Hold rating on Stealth Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 42.4% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Arvinas Holding Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Stealth Biotherapeutics with a $2.00 average price target.

