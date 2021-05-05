Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Novan (NOVN) and Avrobio (AVRO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Novan (NOVN) and Avrobio (AVRO).

Novan (NOVN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat maintained a Buy rating on Novan yesterday and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 48.8% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Taiwan Liposome Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Novan is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.50, which is a 96.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Avrobio (AVRO)

In a report issued on May 3, Mani Foroohar from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Avrobio, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.5% and a 50.8% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Avrobio with a $18.75 average price target.

