Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Neurocrine (NBIX), Ligand Pharma (LGND) and Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Neurocrine (NBIX), Ligand Pharma (LGND) and Aerie Pharma (AERI).

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Neurocrine. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $103.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 40.0% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neurocrine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $115.90, which is a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a price target.

Ligand Pharma (LGND)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Ligand Pharma today and set a price target of $229.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $101.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 43.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ligand Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $169.50.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.67, close to its 52-week low of $10.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 42.9% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.56, which is a 102.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $40.00 price target.

