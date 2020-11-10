Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Neurocrine (NBIX) and Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Neurocrine (NBIX) and Castle Biosciences (CSTL).

Neurocrine (NBIX)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Hold rating on Neurocrine yesterday and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 44.3% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $134.25 average price target.

Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

In a report released yesterday, Max Masucci from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Castle Biosciences, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 57.4% and a 75.0% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genetron Holdings, Guardant Health, and Exact Sciences.

Castle Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.00, implying a 23.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

