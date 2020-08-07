Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Nabriva (NBRV), Cytokinetics (CYTK) and Concert Pharma (CNCE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Nabriva (NBRV), Cytokinetics (CYTK) and Concert Pharma (CNCE).

Nabriva (NBRV)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Hold rating to Nabriva today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.81, close to its 52-week low of $0.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 41.6% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Nabriva has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.50, representing an 82.3% upside. In a report issued on July 29, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Cytokinetics today and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 53.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Cytokinetics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.25, an 80.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Concert Pharma (CNCE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Concert Pharma today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 43.5% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Concert Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00, implying an 88.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

