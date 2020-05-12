Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Nabriva (NBRV), Bluebird Bio (BLUE) and Genfit SA (GNFT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Nabriva (NBRV), Bluebird Bio (BLUE) and Genfit SA (GNFT).

Nabriva (NBRV)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Nabriva. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.63, close to its 52-week low of $0.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 46.6% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Nabriva has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.75, representing a 172.3% upside. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $62.07.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 39.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bluebird Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $109.00, implying a 78.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $111.00 price target.

Genfit SA (GNFT)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR downgraded Genfit SA to Hold, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 51.1% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Genfit SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50, representing an 86.0% upside. In a report released today, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $14.00 price target.

