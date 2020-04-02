Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Moleculin Biotech (MBRX), Endo International (ENDP) and Molecular Partners AG (OtherMLLCF)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX), Endo International (ENDP) and Molecular Partners AG (MLLCF).

Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Moleculin Biotech today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.57, close to its 52-week low of $0.33.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 37.6% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

Moleculin Biotech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50, representing a 346.4% upside. In a report issued on March 18, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Endo International (ENDP)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Risinger maintained a Sell rating on Endo International today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Risinger ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.2% and a 39.9% success rate. Risinger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Bausch Health Companies, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Endo International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.80.

Molecular Partners AG (MLLCF)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Molecular Partners AG. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.50, equals to its 52-week high of $22.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 35.3% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Molecular Partners AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.24, a 34.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF37.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.