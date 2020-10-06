Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN), Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) and Cytokinetics (CYTK)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN), Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) and Cytokinetics (CYTK).

Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino downgraded Miragen Therapeutics to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 35.4% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Miragen Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.25.

Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Puma Biotechnology today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.12.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 50.1% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Puma Biotechnology with a $12.40 average price target.

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Cytokinetics, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 53.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cytokinetics with a $41.13 average price target, representing a 56.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

