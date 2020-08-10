Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN), Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) and Merus (MRUS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN), Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) and Merus (MRUS).

Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

Jefferies analyst Eun Yang maintained a Buy rating on Miragen Therapeutics on August 5 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 51.6% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Miragen Therapeutics with a $5.25 average price target, representing a 381.7% upside. In a report issued on July 21, Brookline Capital Markets also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics on August 6 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.9% and a 33.7% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Flexion Therapeutics with a $22.63 average price target, which is a 77.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Merus (MRUS)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Hold rating on Merus on August 6 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 51.0% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Merus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

