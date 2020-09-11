Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Minerva Neurosciences (NERV), Beyondspring (BYSI) and Zogenix (ZGNX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV), Beyondspring (BYSI) and Zogenix (ZGNX).

Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Hold rating on Minerva Neurosciences on September 8. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.87, close to its 52-week low of $1.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 37.5% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Axsome Therapeutics, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Minerva Neurosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50.

Beyondspring (BYSI)

In a report issued on September 8, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Beyondspring. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 58.1% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Seattle Genetics, and ImmunoGen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Beyondspring with a $42.50 average price target, implying a 204.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Zogenix (ZGNX)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Zogenix. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 48.2% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zogenix with a $46.29 average price target.

