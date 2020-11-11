Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Merit Medical Systems (MMSI), 89bio (ETNB) and 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)

Howard Kim- November 11, 2020, 7:25 AM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI), 89bio (ETNB) and 1Life Healthcare (ONEM).

Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

In a report released yesterday, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Merit Medical Systems, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.56, close to its 52-week high of $55.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 71.5% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Integra Lifesciences, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Merit Medical Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.29, which is a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

89bio (ETNB)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on 89bio yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 45.6% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

89bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.00, representing a 138.9% upside. In a report released today, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

1Life Healthcare (ONEM)

In a report released today, Stephen Tanal from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on 1Life Healthcare, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanal is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 64.4% success rate. Tanal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, Oak Street Health, and UnitedHealth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 1Life Healthcare with a $37.00 average price target.

