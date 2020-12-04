Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) and Nabriva (NBRV)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) and Nabriva (NBRV).
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Meridian Bioscience today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.55.
According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 48.8% and a 45.5% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Meridian Bioscience with a $28.00 average price target.
Nabriva (NBRV)
In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Nabriva. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.77, close to its 52-week low of $3.61.
According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 43.1% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nabriva with a $1.50 average price target.
