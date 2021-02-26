Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: MedMen Enterprises (OtherMMNFF), Altimmune (ALT) and Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF), Altimmune (ALT) and Cara Therapeutics (CARA).

MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Sell rating on MedMen Enterprises. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.0% and a 56.7% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Green Thumb Industries, and OrganiGram Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for MedMen Enterprises with a $0.12 average price target.

Altimmune (ALT)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Altimmune, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.3% and a 58.1% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Altimmune with a $35.20 average price target, which is an 87.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Cara Therapeutics, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 46.7% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cara Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.25, an 87.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

