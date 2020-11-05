Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) and Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) and Anika Therapeutics (ANIK).

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

Noble Financial analyst Ahu Demir reiterated a Buy rating on Lineage Cell Therapeutics today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 38.3% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Onconova Therapeutics, Dyadic International, and PDS Biotechnology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.50, implying a 268.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)

In a report released today, Michael Petusky from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Anika Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 52.2% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and US Physical Therapy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Anika Therapeutics.

