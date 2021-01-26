Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Lannett (LCI) and Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Lannett (LCI) and Arcus Biosciences (RCUS).

Lannett (LCI)

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Lannett. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 46.6% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Lannett.

Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

In a report released today, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Arcus Biosciences, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.19, close to its 52-week high of $40.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 53.3% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arcus Biosciences with a $54.00 average price target, which is a 39.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

