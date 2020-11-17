Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) and Celsion (CLSN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) and Celsion (CLSN).

Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault reiterated a Buy rating on Irhythm Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $242.73, close to its 52-week high of $267.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.4% and a 62.5% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Irhythm Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $256.00, which is a -3.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Celsion (CLSN)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Hold rating on Celsion yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.53, close to its 52-week low of $0.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 46.1% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Celsion.

