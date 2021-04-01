Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), uniQure (QURE) and Lantheus (LNTH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), uniQure (QURE) and Lantheus (LNTH).

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar reiterated a Hold rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals on March 29. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.96, close to its 52-week low of $41.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.20, which is a 27.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

uniQure (QURE)

In a report issued on March 29, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on uniQure. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.69, close to its 52-week low of $28.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 47.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for uniQure with a $68.00 average price target, implying a 105.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Lantheus (LNTH)

Leerink Partners analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Buy rating on Lantheus on March 30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 70.9% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Itamar Medical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lantheus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00.

