Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), FibroGen (FGEN) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), FibroGen (FGEN) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM).

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Hold rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals on September 2. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 34.8% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Axsome Therapeutics, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.75, a 31.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

FibroGen (FGEN)

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Hold rating on FibroGen yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 56.5% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Seattle Genetics, and Beyondspring.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FibroGen is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $75.67.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on NGM Biopharmaceuticals, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 44.8% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.25, which is a 77.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 30, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

