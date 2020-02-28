Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and Coherus Biosciences (CHRS).

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

Cowen & Co. analyst Ritu Baral maintained a Hold rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.29, close to its 52-week low of $53.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 48.0% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ionis Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.43, representing a 36.0% upside. In a report issued on February 18, Evercore ISI also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Coherus Biosciences yesterday and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.0% and a 45.5% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Unity Biotechnology, and Wave Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coherus Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.00.

