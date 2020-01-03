Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) and Dynavax (DVAX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) and Dynavax (DVAX).

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter maintained a Hold rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals on December 30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is ranked #304 out of 5773 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ionis Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.05, close to its 52-week low of $3.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 47.2% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adamas Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.07, which is a 250.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 18, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Dynavax (DVAX)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps reiterated a Buy rating on Dynavax today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.4% and a 41.3% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Autolus Therapeutics, and Kezar Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynavax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.