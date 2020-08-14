Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Bristol Myers (BMY) and Petiq (PETQ)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Bristol Myers (BMY) and Petiq (PETQ).

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Leerink Partners analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Hold rating on Intuitive Surgical today and set a price target of $690.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $690.56, close to its 52-week high of $704.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 67.2% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Becton Dickinson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intuitive Surgical with a $675.62 average price target, which is a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Bristol Myers (BMY)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Risinger maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Risinger has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.8% and a 43.4% success rate. Risinger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Horizon Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and Phibro Animal Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bristol Myers with a $69.40 average price target, which is a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Petiq (PETQ)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Petiq, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 61.8% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Petiq is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.50, which is a 53.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $50.00 price target.

