Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Intersect ENT (XENT), Inari Medical (NARI) and Sotera Health (SHC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Intersect ENT (XENT), Inari Medical (NARI) and Sotera Health (SHC).

Intersect ENT (XENT)

Leerink Partners analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Hold rating on Intersect ENT today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 71.0% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Itamar Medical.

Intersect ENT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.25, implying a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Inari Medical (NARI)

In a report released today, Danielle Antalffy from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Inari Medical, with a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $99.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 68.2% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Inari Medical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $128.20, which is a 36.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Sotera Health (SHC)

KeyBanc analyst Matthew Mishan maintained a Buy rating on Sotera Health today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Mishan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 69.3% success rate. Mishan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lemaitre Vascular, Avanos Medical, and ICU Medical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sotera Health with a $32.83 average price target, a 27.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SHC: