Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Intercept Pharma (ICPT), Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) and Zynex (ZYXI)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Intercept Pharma (ICPT), Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) and Zynex (ZYXI).

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Hold rating on Intercept Pharma today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.24, close to its 52-week low of $23.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 42.7% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Intercept Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.67, representing a 93.9% upside. In a report issued on January 5, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Bicycle Therapeutics today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.50, close to its 52-week high of $26.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.5% and a 53.9% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Bicycle Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.50, representing a 45.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Zynex (ZYXI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Zynex today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 69.2% and a 57.3% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynex with a $25.17 average price target, a 66.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

