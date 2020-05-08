Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Integra Lifesciences (IART), Savara (SVRA) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Integra Lifesciences (IART), Savara (SVRA) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR).

Integra Lifesciences (IART)

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Integra Lifesciences, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 50.4% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Integra Lifesciences with a $60.38 average price target, implying a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

Savara (SVRA)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Savara, with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.55, close to its 52-week low of $0.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.2% and a 30.8% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Savara has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals received a Buy rating and a $58.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Esther Rajavelu today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 41.6% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.80.

