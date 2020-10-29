Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Integra Lifesciences (IART), Amgen (AMGN) and Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Integra Lifesciences (IART), Amgen (AMGN) and Merit Medical Systems (MMSI).

Integra Lifesciences (IART)

In a report released today, Matthew O’Brien from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Integra Lifesciences, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.93.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Brien is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 55.7% success rate. O’Brien covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Integra Lifesciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.67, implying a 30.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Amgen (AMGN)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Alethia Young reiterated a Buy rating on Amgen today and set a price target of $278.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $216.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 52.6% success rate. Young covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Bicycle Therapeutics, and Aptose Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amgen with a $257.50 average price target, a 20.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

Sidoti analyst James Sidoti maintained a Buy rating on Merit Medical Systems today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Sidoti is ranked #2554 out of 7012 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Merit Medical Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.14, a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Barrington also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

