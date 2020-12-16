Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Concert Pharma (CNCE) and Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Concert Pharma (CNCE) and Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 65.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Protalix Biotherapeutics, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inovio Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $14.17, which is a 30.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Concert Pharma (CNCE)

Concert Pharma received a Buy rating and a $25.00 price target from Berenberg Bank analyst Esther Hong today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.79, close to its 52-week high of $13.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Hong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 44.4% success rate. Hong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aldeyra Therapeutics, Aprea Therapeutics, and COMPASS Pathways.

Concert Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Allogene Therapeutics, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.1% and a 82.7% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Allogene Therapeutics with a $52.60 average price target, an 84.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

