Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Inogen (INGN) and PerkinElmer (PKI)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Inogen (INGN) and PerkinElmer (PKI).

Inogen (INGN)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Inogen, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 54.3% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inogen is a Hold with an average price target of $60.00.

PerkinElmer (PKI)

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham assigned a Hold rating to PerkinElmer. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $90.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 74.1% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and NeoGenomics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PerkinElmer is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.60.

