Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Incyte (INCY) and Masimo (MASI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Incyte (INCY) and Masimo (MASI).

Incyte (INCY)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to Incyte today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.87, close to its 52-week low of $75.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 45.4% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Incyte with a $92.00 average price target.

Masimo (MASI)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Masimo. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $234.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 72.2% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Masimo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $297.50.

