Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Illumina (ILMN), Seagen (SGEN) and Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Illumina (ILMN), Seagen (SGEN) and Myovant Sciences (MYOV).

Illumina (ILMN)

In a report released today, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Illumina, with a price target of $470.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $451.22, close to its 52-week high of $460.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.5% and a 82.0% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AbCellera Biologics, Castle Biosciences, and Twist Bioscience.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Illumina with a $393.57 average price target.

Seagen (SGEN)

In a report released today, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Seagen, with a price target of $192.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $172.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 64.2% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Seagen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $197.90, which is a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $214.00 price target.

Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

Leerink Partners analyst Ami Fadia maintained a Hold rating on Myovant Sciences today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 57.5% success rate. Fadia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Heron Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Myovant Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.71.

