Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Grifols SA (GRFS) and Genfit SA (GNFT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Grifols SA (GRFS) and Genfit SA (GNFT).

Grifols SA (GRFS)

Kepler Capital analyst Dariusz Ubik maintained a Hold rating on Grifols SA on May 4 and set a price target of EUR24.20. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Ubik is ranked #6875 out of 7490 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Grifols SA with a $29.34 average price target.

Genfit SA (GNFT)

Kepler Capital analyst Arsene Guekam upgraded Genfit SA to Buy on May 4 and set a price target of EUR7.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.29, close to its 52-week low of $3.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Guekam is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 38.5% success rate. Guekam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Guerbet SA, Nanobiotix, and Galapagos.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Genfit SA with a $10.67 average price target.

