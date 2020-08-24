Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Greenbrook Tms (OtherGBOKF) and Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF) and Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX).

Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF)

In a report released today, Noel Atkinson from Clarus maintained a Buy rating on Greenbrook Tms, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.07, close to its 52-week low of $0.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkinson is ranked #441 out of 6890 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Greenbrook Tms is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.82, which is a 163.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.25 price target.

Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

Noble Financial analyst Ahu Demir maintained a Hold rating on Onconova Therapeutics today and set a price target of $0.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.32, close to its 52-week low of $0.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.5% and a 58.9% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Dyadic International, Cocrystal Pharma, and TherapeuticsMD.

Onconova Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.65, a 499.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also downgraded the stock to Hold.

