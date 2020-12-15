Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Galapagos (GLPG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Galapagos (GLPG).

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences today and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.43, close to its 52-week low of $57.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 47.4% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gilead Sciences with a $76.35 average price target, which is a 27.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $88.00 price target.

Galapagos (GLPG)

The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $119.45, close to its 52-week low of $112.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 49.4% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Galapagos has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $138.08, a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 1, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

