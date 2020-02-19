Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Amgen (AMGN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Amgen (AMGN).

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 54.8% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gilead Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.08, which is a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

Amgen (AMGN)

RBC Capital analyst Kennen MacKay maintained a Hold rating on Amgen yesterday and set a price target of $236.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $222.71.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 59.8% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Five Prime Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $247.56.

